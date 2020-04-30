Bilawal, Nawaz agree to withdraw decision regarding use of EVM’s

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharifhave agreed to withdraw decision regarding use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and also summoned proposal for impeachment of President.



According to the inside story of the meeting between the PPP chairman and PML-N supremo that was held yesterday in London, both leaders discussed Charter of Democracy II.



The meeting also discussed impeachment of the President, while discussions were also held to repeal the election amendments introduced by the previous government.



In this regard, sources privy to the development said that the decision to hold next elections through EVMs will also be repealed.



On Thursday, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto held a meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in which the positions of Chairman Senate and Governor Punjab were discussed.



Talkingto media in London along with the PPP Chairman, the former PM said that getting rid of Imran Khan was moment of relief for the entire nation and the recovery of the economy was a big challenge but will put Pakistan back on the path of development.



Nawaz Sharif said that it was very important to save the nation from Imran Khan who promoted a culture of bullying and rudeness, adding that the economy in Pakistan has collapsed and it will take a long time to improve.



The PML-N supremo further said that he had never seen such an environment that is created by Imran Khan and we should be thankful for getting rid of the PTI chairman.

