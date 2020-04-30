PM, Zardari, Fazl felicitate Ch Shujaat on Ch Salik's induction in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a telephone conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat and congratulated him on Chaudhry Salik’s oath taking.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman held separate telephone conversations and congratulated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on oath taking of his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain as Federal Minister.

They also thanked Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for his political support and for allowing Salik Hussain to join the cabinet.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that whatever step his son took, he took it only after my consultation. My will was involved in accepting the ministry. He also voted for Shehbaz Sharif with his consultation.

He said in his statement that he had conveyed the advice given by his father to Chaudhry Salik and Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Ch Shujaat went on to say that the real problem of the people is not holding elections but the eradicate poverty, controlling prices and providing relief to the salaried class. The focus should be on well-being of the masses.