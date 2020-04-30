  Published On 22 April,2022 06:13 pm
CM Punjab oath: AG Punjab decides to file plea against LHC verdict
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Advocate General Punjab on Friday has decided to file Intra-court plea against Lahore High court’s single bench verdict over administering oath to the newly elected Chief Minister Punjab.

While deciding to file an intra-court appeal against the single bench, AG Punjab said that the President of Pakistan was not a party in the case.

He further added that no order could be issued to the President of Pakistan.
 