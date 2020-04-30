PML-Q nominates Hussain Elahi as NA opposition leader

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Chaudhry Hussain Elahi on Friday has been nominated as Leader of Opposition in National Assembly.



It is pertinent to mention here that following the ouster of Imran Khan in result of losing no-trust motion, the members of the PTI had resigned from their seats leaving the opposition leader’s position vacant.

In this context, the PML-Q has decided to nominate Hussain Elahi as the Leader of the Opposition.

A written request has been submitted to the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in this regard and the petition has the signatures of PML-Q MNA Monis Elahi, MNA Farrukh Iqbal and Hussain Elahi.

