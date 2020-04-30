Pakistan, Turkey reiterate resolve to transform bilateral ties into strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Turkey have reiterated the resolve to transform their bilateral relations into strategic partnership.

The resolve was expressed during telephonic conversation between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and looked forward to collaboration on regional and international issues.

Hina Rabbai Khar thanked Mevlut Cavusoglu for felicitating her on assuming the charge of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.