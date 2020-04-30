CJ Athar Minallah decides to live stream court proceedings

IHC took an unusual decision of streaming the court proceedings on live online channel

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) took an unusual decision of streaming the court proceedings on live online channel, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah made this decision and upon his order the Information Technology (IT) department of the IHC installed the live streaming system in his court.

According to sources, the court proceedings of today will be shown on the live stream on a limited scale as a trial to see what response comes from this order.

The sources further told that if the trial proves to be successful, then everyone will have access to the website on which they can live stream the court proceedings.