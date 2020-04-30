PM Shehbaz Sharif summons NSC meeting

The meeting will be held today at the Prime Minister Office and 2:00pm.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned National Security Council (NSC) meeting to be held today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will be held today at the Prime Minister Office and 2:00pm. The members of the meeting will discuss security situation in the country.

Sources said that security agencies will brief Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during the meeting. Top civil and military leadership including federal ministers, services chiefs will attend the meeting.

