Three federal ministers, one state minister to be inducted in cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet will be expanded further as three federal ministers and one state minister will take oath of their offices today (Friday), Dunys News reported.

According to sources, those who will join Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cabinet today include Mian Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Agha Hassan Baloch and Hashim Notezai of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain’s son Chaudhary Salik Hussain will also join the federal cabinet today.

