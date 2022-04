Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

PINDI BHATTIAN (Dunya News) - At least two persons were killed and seven other were injured in the pileup involving five vehicles in Pindi Bhattian on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident was caused due to low visibility as smoke from wheat stubble burning blanketed the Motorway M-2 in Pindi Bhattian due to which five vehicles collided, killing two persons on the spot and injuring seven other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.