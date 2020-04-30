LHC issues stay order to stop local body elections in 17 districts of Punjab

MULTAN (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Thursday has issued restraining order to stop the local body elections in 17 districts of Punjab on the petition against the Election Ordinance 2021.



According to details, High Court Justice Shan Gul has issued stay order to stop local body elections in various districts of Punjab. The apex court issued notices to the Election Commission and the Secretary Local Government seeking a reply on April 27.

Muhammad Aslam Kamboh of Khanewal, Dilawar Khan of Vehari and Ghulam Abbas Dogar of Sahiwal filed the petition in the court. The petition was filed by the means of Councilor Rana Asif Saeed against the Election Ordinance 2021.

As per the context of the petition, Local government elections were to be held under the 2021 ordinance which has legal irregularities, adding that the ordinance has expired and has not been turned into an act.

Petitioner said that notification of extension in Local Government Ordinance is also illegal. It further stated that the first phase was to elect neighborhood Council and Village Council. Later elections for the chairman of the district council and the mayor of the municipal corporation were to be held.

It was further said that every step of the election was taken illegally, in the ordinance, election voting was to be done by machine but there is no such system available.

Elections should be stopped, it added.

Advocate Rana Asif Saeed said that nomination papers were to be submitted in different districts of Punjab by April 25, scrutiny was to be held from April 27 to May 9, elections were to be held on June 9.

