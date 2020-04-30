Imran spent about Rs 1 billion on daily helicopter travel, claims govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An official document revealed by the current government on Thursday claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan spent about Rs 1 billon by travelling back and forth from the PM s House to his private residence in Bani Gala via helicopter.



According to the detailed breakdown of expenses, the distance from the PM s office to Bani Gala is 15 km. On an average, Rs 800,000 was spent daily on the use of the helicopter.



In this regard, the government document further stated that Imran Khan spent about one billion rupees, while an hourly use of a helicopter costs 275,000 rupees.

