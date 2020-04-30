Marriyum said Imran Khan and his cronies are telling lies that gifts were retained on 50pc price

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Imran Khan had made his position as the prime minister a business and earned Rs 142 million by retaining 58 state gifts from the Tosha Khana by paying a meager amount of 20 percent retention money.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, she said that the performance of PTI is in front of the people.

Commenting on sudden rise in the income of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the former Prime Minister declared maximum of his income to the tune of Rs 141 million in whole of his life.

She said on the contrary, Imran Khan earned 142 million rupees by retaining 58 state gifts from the Tosha Khana by paying a meager amount of 20 percent retention money. She said Imran Khan retained these precious gifts on lower prices and sold them in the open market on four times higher rates.

The Minister said Imran Khan and his cronies are telling lies that gifts were retained on 50 percent prices, but in reality payments were made at the rate of 20 percent retention money.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan will have to provide the money trail of the amount spent on retaining state gifts from the Tosha Khana. She said how a person not having sufficient means of income to pay the retention money can buy precious gifts.

The Minister urged the people to seek answer from Imran Khan for higher inflation, unemployment and ruining Pakistan s foreign policy. She said Imran Khan is trying to hide his incompetence, corruption, and malpractices behind the so-called foreign conspiracy mantra. She expressed the belief that the cypher was designed and dictated by the previous regime.

She went on to say that there will be zero-tolerance against the malicious and organized campaign against state institutions being spread on social media through Bots tweets.

“Federal Investigation Agency, the Interior Ministry, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority have been alerted in this regard,” she said and added identification of Bots has begun at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and no one will be allowed to malign state institutions.

To a question, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan burnt Rs 980 million on his helicopter ride from Banigala to the Prime Minister office.