Administration stops PTI to show Lahore rally live at sea view

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi administration on Thursday created hurdle in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) plans to show Lahore’s rally live by installing screens at Sea View.



The PTI had made preparations to show Minar-e-Pakistan rally live through screens but was stopped by the local administration. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned the attitude of the administration.



He said that the Sindh government was scared of public reaction and police was creating hurdles on the orders of provincial government.



Haleem further said that in any case, we would show the Lahore rally live through live screen at the same place.

