Court is open even for critics: CJP

SCP resumes hearing of Presidential reference on the interpretation of the Article (63)-A

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) resumes hearing of Presidential reference on the interpretation of the Article (63)-A, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the lawyer Raza Rabbani said that the constitutional officials violated the constitution even after the Presidential reference was filed.

To the statement of Raza Rabbano, the chief Justice (CJ) of the SCP stated that the Supreme Court stands to uphold the constitution of Pakistan.

Raza Rabbani also stated that the campaign against the institutions started only after standing for the constitution.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said that the criticism does not matter as long as there are people who believe in constitutional supremacy and history bare witnesses that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always sacrificed for the constitution.