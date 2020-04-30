IMF puts five tough terms before Shehbaz Sharif govt

The government also hoped that China would roll over $2.3 billion soon.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set out five major conditions for the revival of $6 billion bailout package, including reversal of fuel subsidies and withdrawal of the tax amnesty scheme.

The IMF withdrawal of fuel subsidy, doing away with tax amnesty scheme, increasing power tariff, taking additional taxation measures and reducing the development program to bring it down to Rs600 billion through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) till end of the current fiscal year.

The government also hoped that China would roll over $2.3 billion soon and Islamabad was also expecting to get a rollover of safe deposits of $2 billion in May and July 2022.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that he is visiting Washington to hold talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Minister, in a tweet, said that he will try to put back on track IMF program that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan derailed and endangered country’s economy.