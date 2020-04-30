Tariq Fatemi removed as SAPM on foreign affairs

On Wednesday, PM Sharif had appointed Fatemi as his special assistant on foreign affairs.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A day after his appointment as Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi was removed on Thursday from the post by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, he will continue to serve as a special assistant but without the foreign affairs portfolio. Fatemi has also been granted the additional status of a minister of state.

Meanwhile, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari has been given portfolio of Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

On the other hand, efforts of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bore fruit on Thursday as Balochistan Awami Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has agreed to join federal cabinet.

According to sources, Agha Hassan Baloch will be made Federal Minister for Science and Technology while Hashim Notezai will be appointed Minister of State for Energy.