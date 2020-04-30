Bring nation on roads if NRO 2 given to Nawaz Sharif, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has never talked against armed forces of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that I will bring the whole nation on roads if NRO 2 given to Nawaz Sharif

Speaking at the Twitter Spaces session on Wednesday, Imran Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has never talked against armed forces of Pakistan and added that Army is more important for the country than my life.

Imran Khan said that he has led a political struggle against the mafia for 26 years and when I started efforts to bring a systematic change, the corrupt mafia including the sugar mafia has gathered against me and now these people are imposed on the country who were involved in corruption.

Imran Khan said that during our tenure, we faced blackmailing from our coalition partners and appealed to the nation to elect him with two-third majority in the next general elections.

He said that the nation has sensed the foreign conspiracy that led to a regime change. He said that the foreign conspirators would never win to launch a successful plot against a regime until they are aided by internal elements like Mir Jafars.

Imran Khan said that the Zardari mafia has made the people of Sindh its slaves and announced the to launch a strong election campaign in rural Sindh to defeat this mafia.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI is all set to organize another public rally in Lahore on April 21 (Thursday) at Minar-i-Pakistan. This is going to be the third PTI public rally after big power shows in Peshawar and Karachi.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the imported government is unable to handle the country’s situation. Pakistan is going through the most important period in its history.

According to the details, a meeting of the central leadership of PTI was held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground, along with the overall political situation in the country, especially the formation and structure of the current government.

At the meeting, PTI leadership expressed serious concerns over the inclusion of a large number of accused in the federal cabinet and the destructive effects of the incumbent government on the country’s economy.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also demanded immediate announcement of general elections in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, the former prime minister said that attempts have been made to distort the face of democracy by recruiting the accused involved in various crimes in the federal cabinet.

The PTI leader pointed out that the people have been watching everything, the external conspiracy and the attack on sovereignty. Imran Khan said that he knows his people. The nation is not ready to compromise on freedom and sovereignty.

According to PTI Chairperson whenever a decisive time comes to a country, the nation look towards the leadership.

Stressing upon the need of elections Imran Khan stated it is not possible to deprive people of future decisions for long. Pakistan will move forward by giving people the right to decide the future through transparent elections, he said.

The PTI leader stated that the administration should avoid the folly of creating obstacles, it is not possible to imprison the sea of people.

The gathering of Minar-e-Pakistan will make history, said Imran Khan.

