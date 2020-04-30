JIT constituted to probe incident of fire in Dadu District

The JIT had been given 8 days to complete the investigation.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hyderabad Police Peer Muhammad Shah has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the incident of fire which claimed 8 lives and injured 3 others besides gutting dozens of houses in Dadu district.

The DIG s spokesman informed here Wednesday that a 6-member JIT headed by SSD Dadu district Irfan Samo would investigate the causes of the fatal inferno besides assessing the losses of goods and assets.

The team would visit the site of the incident in village Faiz Muhammad Daryani near Fareedabad area of Dadu, he added.

According to him, the JIT had been given 8 days to complete the investigation.

DSP Bashir Ahmed Khunharo, SHO Johi police station Inspector Noor Mustafa Pathan, SHO A-Section police station Dadu Inspector Ashfaq Ahmed Mangi, SHO Faizabad police station Sub Inspector Akhtar Hussain Lashari and SHO A-Section Mehar Sub Inspector Zahid Hussain Khoso are members of the JIT.

