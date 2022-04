Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Jinnah Hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tanker in Karachi on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Dadu Chaurangi area of Landhi where a rashly driven tanker hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Jinnah Hospital. Rescue also informed that one of the deceased was identified as 54-year-old Rashid.