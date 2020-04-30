PM Shehbaz calls on President, discusses summary for removal of Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met President Arif Alvi at Aiwan e Sadar, sources claimed.



Sources said that Shehbaz inquired about the well-being of the President during the one-hour long meeting and the political and economic situation of the country was also discussed.



Sources privy to the development said that matters relating to implementation of state affairs and national security were also discussed.



The meeting also sought to reduce the bitterness created by the success of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The prime minister also discussed appointment of governors in all four provinces and summary about removal of Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.



During the meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Arif Alvi said that he was performing his duties in accordance with the constitution and law.



