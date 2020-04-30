Time needed to correct wrong doings of previous govt: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that it will take time to correct the wrong doings of previous government and some bitter decisions will have to be taken in this regard.

Talking to media in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that those who have been involved in corruption and looted the country are answerable to the nation.

He said the incumbent government neither intends to neither take revenge nor send any one to jail, however, law will take its course in legal matters.