Pakistan reports 75 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,486. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,368 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 75 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,560 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,101 in Sindh, 6,323 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,642 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,757 in Punjab, 219,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,165 in Islamabad, 43,306 in Azad Kashmir, 35,483 in Balochistan and 11,736 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,965,862 coronavirus tests and 21,278 in the last 24 hours. 1,493,796 patients have recovered in the country whereas 215 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.35 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,965,057 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 48,573 in last 24 hours. 120,838,237 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 116,372 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 244,761,947 with 193,715 in the last 24 hours.