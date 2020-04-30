Illegal oil agency catches fire in Multan

Eight fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Fire erupted in an illegal oil and gas agency in the congested residential area of Multan on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The fire spread very quickly and engulfed several nearby shops. At least eight fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control in a hectic effort of three hours.

According to rescue teams, no loss of life was reported in the incident. Rescue sources also informed that the cause of fire is not known yet. Meanwhile DC Multan has taken notice of the incident.

