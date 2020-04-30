LHC fixes for hearing petition seeking removal of Nawaz's name from ECL

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed for hearing the petition Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking expulsion of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Shehbaz Sharif had filed a petition in the court to remove Nawaz Sharif s name from ECL.

The Lahore High Court had ordered the removal of Nawaz Sharif s name from the ECL under an interim order.

A two-member bench of the court will hear the petition of Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow.

The Lahore High Court had asked five questions while allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad. Shehbaz Sharif had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court in 2019.