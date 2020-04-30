PPP forms delegation to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

ISLMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Tuesday has formed a delegation to meet Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) supremo in London.



The delegation will be headed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari comprising of Syed Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira.



The federal ministers will depart for London after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.



According to sources, the meeting will include consultations on the posts of President, Chairman Senate and Governor Punjab. After the meeting, the PPP chairman will take oath as foreign minister on his return to Pakistan.

