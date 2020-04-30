Govt announces to abolish PECA Ordinance

The minister also announced to abolish Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) in all its forms.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the government has decided to abolish PECA Ordinance and the ordinance will be reviewed.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she said that media plays an important role in holding the government accountable and the law will make its way.

The minister said that innocent people will not be imprisoned just like the opposition leaders were imprisoned but those who did wrong will be imprisoned, adding that the pending Journalist Protection Bill will be implemented soon.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the president has a constitutional office and he should not use the office for politics, adding that the president is not realizing his constitutional responsibilities. She said if the president cannot abide by the oath, he should step down.

She said the media went through a bleak period during the last four years as they were tortured, kidnapped, attacked, and censorships and black laws were used to suppress dissent.

The Minister said work on Journalist Protection Bill and Right to Information Act will be beefed up, and it will be made implementable soon.

She said protection of journalists will be ensured at every cost and zero tolerance will be shown to those who try to target media persons.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the "The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, Ordinance, 2016" will be reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders.

Answering a question, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going to address the nation in a couple of days to present his short and medium term agenda to provide relief to the people.