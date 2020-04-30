Technical error of Usman Buzdar's resignation raises new constitutional crisis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya news) The battle for political power in Punjab has taken another turn, as a technical error was marked in the resignation of Usman Buzdar that created a new constitutional crisis. Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais on Tuesday sent a legal opinion to the Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

According to the legal opinion sent to the Governor of Punjab by AG Punjab, Usman Buzdar s resignation in the name of the Prime Minister is a violation of Article 130 Sub-Act VIII of the Constitution, adding that the resignation did not meet the constitutional requirements of sub-section eight of Article 130.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar wrote his resignation in the name of the Prime Minister instead of the Governor, it stated.

The legal opinion further reflected that the Chief Minister had to submit his resignation in writing to governor, while Usman Buzdar resigned to PM who was not authorized to accept it as all these powers are constitutionally with Governor Punjab.

It is pretinent to mention here that Usman Buzdar resigned as CM Punjab on March 28.

Considering the matter the Governor convened a meeting of constitutional experts after the legal opinion of Advocate General Punjab.

Now the question was raised that if the resignation is not in accordance with the constitutional requirements, is Usman Buzdar still the Chief Minister?

The governor has decided to seek the opinion of constitutional experts. If the resignation is unconstitutional, then the election process of the Chief Minister should also be commented on.