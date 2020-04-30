Deadlock in PPP, PML-N persists as Bilawal did not take oath

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deadlock persists in PML-N and PPP as Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not take oath as Foreign Minister today (Tuesday).

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto expressed concern over Shehbaz Sharif’s failure to fulfill promises made with the Awami National Party (ANP) and Mohsin Dawar and Bilawal will take up the issue with Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif s 34-member cabinet took oath and due to illness of President Dr. Arif Alvi Chairman Senate and Acting President Sadiq Sanjarani took oath from the new cabinet.

