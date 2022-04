PM Shehbaz summons first cabinet meeting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned first meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday at 10am.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to 33-member federal cabinet on Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got 12 ministries and nine ministries have been given to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Four ministries handed over to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) two ministries.

Other coalition partners including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Jamhori Watan Party (JWP) got one ministry each in the new set up.

Two state ministers are from PML-N and one state minister from PPP. One member of PPP and two members of PML-N have been appointed advisors to the Prime Minister.