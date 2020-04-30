Tanveer Ilyas takes oath as PM of AJK

The total number of members in the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly is 53.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Monday was elected as the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) uncontested, while the newly elected PM was sworn in by the President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood.

According to the details, the oath taking ceremony of AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was attended by officers of various departments, members of the Assembly and others.

Along with the newly elected PM, two other ministers also took oath. The ministers include Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhry Akhlaq.

Earlier in the day, three opposition parties boycotted a session of the Legislative Assembly. The Leader of the Opposition said that PTI wanted to create a chaotic situation in Azad Kashmir like Punjab.

