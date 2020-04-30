QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Chairperson of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BAP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday warned allies of parting ways with the government.

BNP Chairperson expressed on his twitter outlet that they cannot stick to the thought of working with the ruling government, considering such incidents.

He was referring to the recent incident in which 6 people were critically injured simply for protesting peacefully, he said. He shared that BNP has walked out of the NA assembly today. The genocide of Baloch continues till date.

Mr. Mengal while questioning the action that led to the mentioned incident exclaimed that were those the steps for confidence building?

Could Balochistan’s problem be sorted with violence? He said.

Further talking about it, he said their priority is Balochistan and it’s people. While he clearly stated that they will make no compromises when it comes to it.

“How can we be part of this government when such incidents take place? Are these confidence building measures? Is violence going to solve Balochistan’s problem? Our priority is Balochistan and it’s people and I want to categorically state that there will be no COMPROMISE,” tweeted Akhtar Mengal.

