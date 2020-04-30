PM vows to benefit from Saudi Arabia for development in different fields

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Dunya News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office and expressed commitment to further strengthen the bilateral friendly relationship between the two nations.

The Prime Minister emphasized on promotion of cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and strategic ties.

He also reaffirmed commitment to benefit from Saudi Arabia for development in different fields including education, health, information technology and clean energy.