Pervaiz Elahi approaches session courts over Punjab Assembly case

Pervaiz Elahi approached the court over the matter of the fight that occurred inside the Assembly

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approached the session courts over the matter of police not filing a case on the speaker’s appeal, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, Pervaiz Elahi has approached the session court over the matter of the fight that occurred inside the Assembly.

It is stated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader has filed the appeal in the session courts against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMl-N) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and 200 unidentified people.

The appeal further states that the victim filed a complaint in the concerned police station but the police did not take any action.