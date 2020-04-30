IHC rejects petition for stopping issuance of Diplomatic Passport to Nawaz Sharif

IHC reserved verdict on the petition in which Nawaz Sharif was stopped from issuance of Passport

ISLAMABA (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to stop the Federal Government from issuing the Diplomatic Passport of a wanted criminal Nawaz Sharif, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Islamabad High Court has declared the petition filed by Naeem haider as inadmissible and further imposed a fine of five thousand rupees on the applicant.

The IHC ordered the applicant to submit the fine in the registrar’s office within 15 days.

According to the applicant, it was stated in the petition that Prime Minister’s (PM) brother Nawaz Sharif is a wanted criminal and must be stopped from being issued the Diplomatic Passport by the PML-N Government.

The Chief Justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah, during the hearing inquired whether the Federal Government has issued any order to issue the passport to the criminal.

CJ Athar Minallah stated that if someone is a convicted criminal and is at large, the law will make its own way towards him. The Chief Justice IHC further stated that any wanted criminal does not deserve any sort of relief.

Athar Minallah said to the applicant that the court should impose a fine on you and give its verdict against you for wasting the court’s precious time.