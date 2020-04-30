Textile factory catches fire in Karachi

According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire broke out at a textile factory located in the Federal-B Area Block 22 in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread very quickly and engulfed the third floor of the factory. According to details, the blaze completely destroyed cloth stored in the building and also damaged.

Five fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of three hours. Rescue sources said that the cause of fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also said that no casually was reported due the blaze.

