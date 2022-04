Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three persons from the rubble in injured condition

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least three persons sustained injuries when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Lahore on Subday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Singhpura Sabzi Mandi area of Lahore where roof of a house caved in, burying three persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and retrieved three persons from the rubble in injured condition and shifted them to hospital.