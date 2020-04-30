Two killed, five injured in road accidents in Muridke, Chichawatni

MURIDKE/CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and five other were wounded in two separate accidents in Muridke and Chichawatni on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Muridke where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding at the Old Narang Road, killing a man on the spot and injuring four other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources, two children were among the injured.

The second accident occurred in village 108/12-L near Chichawatni where a 50-year-old man was killed and woman was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding tractor trolley. Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

