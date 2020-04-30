MQM will support Imran khan if he proves the conspiracy, says Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday said MQM will support Imran if he proved a foreign conspiracy had been hatched against him.

While addressing an Iftar party at Liaquatbad, Khalid said Imran Khan’s last day rally proved that he is using a conspiracy card to get the dominion.

The leader of MQM Pakistan said that he joined hands with Imran Khan to seek justice not to get any authority. The present government has asked for the last chance to recover the missing persons which should be given to them, he added.

MQM convener demanded from the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif to form a judicial commission and prove that there was no conspiracy to make him the Prime Minister. If our agreement is not implemented then we will not wait longer. Then the opposition benches are waiting for us.