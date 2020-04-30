Report sent to the Governor over Punjab Assembly ruckus came to light

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The report sent by the Punjab Assembly secretariat on Saturday to Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has come to light.

According to the details, Muhammad Khan who is Assembly Secretary sent the report to the Governor.

The report said that before the commotion, the Deputy Speaker entered the House with his personal guards.

The report said that the guards also insulted the women and the non-parliamentary behavior of the Deputy Speaker forced the members of the Assembly to protest.

It said the Deputy Speaker violated the law and allowed police personnel to enter in assembly.