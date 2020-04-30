Deadlock in PPP, PML-N as PPP demands governorship of all four provinces

Despite the passage of one week, the federal cabinet could not be formed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –The deadlock between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remained over the formation of the federal cabinet, while PPP has demanded four governors and constitutional posts from PMLN.

PPP also demanded four governors and three key ministries in the federal cabinet along with constitutional posts from PMLN government.

Meanwhile, ANP has sought the post of Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Balochistan Awami Party have demanded the post of Governor of Balochistan.

PMLN has claimed that consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam on the federal cabinet have been completed and talks with the allied parties are ongoing.

PMLN passed the indication of a breakthrough soon.