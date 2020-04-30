Dost Mazari suspends Secretary Punjab Assembly, other senior officers

While senior officers were also barred from entering the Assembly premises.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari on Sunday suspended Secretary Assembly, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs, Special Secretary and Chief Security Officer.

It may be recalled that a commotion broke out in the Punjab Assembly yesterday during which Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also injured while five members of the Assembly were arrested.

Taking action against poor conduct in the election of Chief Minister, the Deputy Speaker has suspended Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Inayat Lak, Special Secretary Amir Habib and Chief Security Officer Akbar Nasir.

Dost Mazari issued a show cause notice seeking a reply, while senior officers were also barred from entering the Assembly premises and a notification of suspension orders was issued on April 16.

The Deputy Speaker suspended the officers for not cooperating in the election of the Chief Minister and for negligence in their duties during the Assembly commotion.



