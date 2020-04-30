Imran Khan stole election through rigging: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said on Saturday that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had stolen the election through rigging.

Speaking in the Punjab Assembly after being elected Punjab CM, he said that for the last two weeks, the nation has been in a state of tension and according to the constitution and law elections will be held. He said the advocate general Punjab had assured the Supreme Court that the session to elect the new CM would be held on April 6 but on the day the doors of the assembly were closed and the deputy speaker’s powers were taken back.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the Deputy Speaker was attacked today when the session was called for the third time but thankfully the Deputy Speaker remained safe.

He said that the deputy speaker performed his duty valiantly today and on behalf of the House, he paid tribute to the deputy speaker. “When we were sitting in lobby and got to know that you were targeted. I believe this is not an attack on you but on this assembly’s respect. Time goes but characters are membered,” said Hamza.