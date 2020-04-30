Mandate that was snatched from you in 2018 has been returned: Maryam Nawaz

Your journey of development has begun from where it was left off, says Maryam.

LAHORE (Dunya News) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday called out to the people of Punjab and said that the mandate that was snatched from them back in 2018 has been returned.

PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz in her tweet stated that brothers and sisters of Punjab! Your snatched mandate in 2018 has been returned to you.

Maryam while expressing utmost bliss and optimism indicated the beginning of good times.

Your journey of development has begun from where it was left off. You will get your right, she added.

She even mocked the previous government and ensured the people of Punjab that their rights will not be violated.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 16, 2022

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session resumed after a commotion.

After the voting, PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was elected the new Chief Minister of Punjab with 197 votes while his rival Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi did not get any vote.