Funeral of Bilquis Edhi offered in Karachi

Bilquis Edhi had passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Funeral prayers of Bilquis Edhi, the wife of late renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi has been offered in Karachi.

She had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the last six days. The wife of late renowned philanthropist had high blood pressure and diabetes and two days before Ramadan, she suffered a heart attack.

Balqis Edhi became the chairperson of the Edhi Foundation after the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

She was born in 1947 in Karachi and head the Bilquis Edhi Foundation and with her husband received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. Her charity runs many services in Pakistan including a hospital and emergency service in Karachi.

Last year, Bilquis was declared the ‘Person of the Decade’, along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz. Her charity saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing “jhoolas” [cradles] at the Edhi Homes and centres across the country.

Condolences

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Balqis Edhi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Mrs Edhi carried forward the mission of her late husband Abdul Sattar Edhi serving humanity.

He paid rich tribute to the services of Balqis Edhi and prayed for the elevation of the late and bestowing patience on the mourners.

President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mohtarma Bilquis Bano Edhi.

The President while paying tributes for her tremendous services for the humanity said that she carried out the mission of the late Edhi Sahib in a splendid way. The President said services of Mohtarma Bilquis Bano Edhi will always be remembered.

Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan tweeted, “Deeply saddened on hearing of the passing of Mohtarma Bilquis Edhi. Her quiet, selfless work for the poor, the homeless, especially the orphans & abandoned children, made her a role model and a symbol of hope. My prayers & condolences go to her family.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over the demise of social activist Bilquis Edhi and said that she was a positive face of Pakistani society.

He said Bilqis Edhi s services to girls marriages are unforgettable. She saved thousands of human lives through the Jhula Project. The role of Bilqis Edhi, who has been on a mission to serve humanity for half a century, is a beacon for all of us.

Sindh Chief Minister

Expressing deep grief over the demise of Balqis Edhi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated her social services and prayed for her reward.

Punjab Chief Minister

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of well known social figure Balqis Edhi and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to her family.

He also paid homage to the social services of Balqis Edhi and said that she was a source of pride for humanity. She saluted the social services of Balqis Edhi. Carrying forward the mission of, an era has ended with his death.

Maryam Nawaz

“The whole nation is mourning today but millions of orphans will probably feel orphaned for the first time today. May Allah Almighty grant Balqis Edhi Sahiba a place in Paradise,” said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet.

Shahid Afridi

Former cricket captain Shahid Afridi said in a tweet, “Mother to so many orphans, a sister to many grieving hearts; the kindest face of humanity. #BilquisEdhi had always been shoulder to shoulder with Abdul Sattar Edhi in his philanthropic efforts & continued his mission even after him May Allah bless her with highest ranks in Jannah.”

Tehmina Durrani

First Lady Tehmina Durrani, who recently visited the ailing philanthropist in Karachi said, “Today I lost the woman who became my mother when I most needed one. The entire world lost one of its most valuable assets. I had returned from Mithadar believing we would meet again, alas I head back to say a final farewell. #BilquisEdhi was just another woman… but what a woman!”