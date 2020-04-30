PM expresses resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar

PM said our historic relationship is based on mutual cooperation and trust.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations with the brotherly country of Qatar.

In his separate statements on Saturday, he thanked Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad and Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani over their felicitation messages on his becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Qatar is second home for a large number of Pakistanis.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan greatly values the support extended by the Qatari leadership in difficult times. He was also appreciative of Qatar for providing inexpensive LNG to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed the commitment to take the bilateral relationship with Qatar to new heights.