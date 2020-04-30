Shehbaz summons joint meeting of PML-N, government allies

The meeting will be attended by Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari and other leaders.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the joint meeting of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and government allies to be held today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 11:00am. The meeting will be attended by Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Zardari and other leaders of government alliance.

Sources further informed that the meeting will chalk out strategy for voting on no-confidence motion against the Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri.

