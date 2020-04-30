Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bilquis Edhi, the wife of late renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, passed away at the age of 74 on Friday.

She had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the last six days after suffering cardiac arrest.

The wife of late renowned philanthropist had high blood pressure and diabetes and two days before Ramadan, she suffered a heart attack.

Balqis Edhi became the chairperson of the Edhi Foundation after the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

According to Faisal Edhi, the funeral prayer of Balqis Edhi will be announced shortly.

Bilquis Bano Edhi was a professional nurse and one of the most active philanthropists in Pakistan. She had been nicknamed The Mother of Pakistan.

She was born in 1947 in Karachi and head the Bilquis Edhi Foundation and with her husband received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. Her charity runs many services in Pakistan including a hospital and emergency service in Karachi.

Bilquis has had a long, fruitful, and rewarding association with the Edhi Foundation. Her contribution in administrating, training, as well as her personal involvement in looking after both the staff of the Edhi Foundation and the destitutes that are being cared for at the institution, has been appreciated by all at the Edhi Foundation. Perhaps the greatest tribute comes from the ‘maulana’ himself, who has seen her work more closely than anyone else at the institute.

Last year, Bilquis was declared the ‘Person of the Decade’, along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz. Her charity saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing “jhoolas” [cradles] at the Edhi Homes and centres across the country.

Condolences pour in

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Balqis Edhi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Mrs Edhi carried forward the mission of her late husband Abdul Sattar Edhi serving humanity.

He paid rich tribute to the services of Balqis Edhi and prayed for the elevation of the late and bestowing patience on the mourners.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over the demise of social activist Bilquis Edhi and said that she was a positive face of Pakistani society.

He said Bilqis Edhi s services to girls marriages are unforgettable. She saved thousands of human lives through the Jhula Project. The role of Bilqis Edhi, who has been on a mission to serve humanity for half a century, is a beacon for all of us.

Sindh Chief Minister

Expressing deep grief over the demise of Balqis Edhi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated her social services and prayed for her reward.

Punjab Chief Minister

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of well known social figure Balqis Edhi and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to her family.

He also paid homage to the social services of Balqis Edhi and said that she was a source of pride for humanity. She saluted the social services of Balqis Edhi. Carrying forward the mission of, an era has ended with his death.