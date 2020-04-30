Shehbaz decides to include all coalition parties in new cabinet

The PML-N would have a majority of 12 members in the new cabinet.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to include all the coalition parties in the new federal cabinet, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the PML-N would have a majority of 12 members in the new cabinet while the PPP will be granted seven ministries. At least three federal ministers and one state minister will be from the JUI-F. Meanwhile, the MQM-P will have two ministries.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would each have two ministries. According to sources, independent members would also be part of new cabinet.

On the other hand, the governor of Sindh will be from MQM-P and Punjab from PPP while the governor of KPK will be from JUI-F and governor Balochistan will be from BNP-M.

