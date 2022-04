MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Thursday removed five ministers from the cabinet.

According to the details, the PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has excluded five ministers from cabinet due to misconduct, corruption and suspicious activities.

While the removed ministers include Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim.