Ministry of Finance is briefing the PM about the prevailing economic condition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high level meeting over the country’s current political situation and the economic crisis faced by Pakistan is chaired by the Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in the capital territories, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the officials of the Ministry of Finance are briefing the Prime Minister about the prevailing economic condition of the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Bilal Kiani and concerned senior officials are also attending the meeting.